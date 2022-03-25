U.S. Senator Capito talks with West Virginia press about Poland trip, Judge Jackson Supreme Court hearings

By David Beard, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Sen. Shelley Moore Capito spoke to members of the West Virginia press Thursday about her recent trip to Germany and Poland and her meeting with Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Capito was one of 10 senators from both parties to meet military leaders and German leaders in Germany about security issues as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues, to visit a refugee processing center near the Poland-Ukraine border and to meet with members of a Ukranian civil society who pleaded for more U.S. and NATO help.

“Putin is a war criminal,” she said, trying to break the will of the Ukrainian people. “The human tragedy of this whole thing is just ridiculous. The message from them was, ‘We need more help and we need it now,’ and that was the message we brought home.

Capito took a question from The Dominion Post on what can be effective against a Russian leader with no concern for consequences or his own people…

