U.S. Senator Capito talks vaccines, voting rights, infrastructure, VA hospital cameras with West Virginia reporters

By David Beard, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Sen. Shelley Moore Capito talked with members of the West Virginia press on Thursday about vaccine mandates, voting rights bills, lessons to be learned from GOP victories and near victories in Tuesday’s elections, and other topics.

OSHA published its long-awaited vaccine mandate rule on Thursday. It applies to employers with 100 or more employees and has a Jan. 4 deadline – the same as prior mandates the Biden administration issued for health care workers and federal contractors.

The OSHA rules employees to either get vaccinated or to get tested once a week and wear a mask on the job. Employers must provide paid time off to get the shot and to recover from any side effects.

Capito said the rule will affect 84 million Americans. “I deeply reject that the president can mandate what private businesses are doing in this space.” It’s problematic, she’s joined with some colleagues to try to take it down, and she knows it will be challenged in court.

The Dominion Post raised the issue of the state vaccine exemption bill passed in October, which goes the other direction, particularly for religious exemptions that require only a notarized certificate from the employee…

