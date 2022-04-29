U.S. Senator Capito Staying out of McKinley-Mooney Congressional Primary

By Steven Allen Adams, The Intelligencer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – One of West Virginia’s top Republicans won’t weigh in on the heated race between Republican Congressmen David McKinley and Alex Mooney, but U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito said Thursday that McKinley’s infrastructure vote was right for the state.

Capito, R-W.Va., held a virtual briefing with West Virginia reporters Thursday afternoon from her Capitol Hill office. Capito said traditionally she avoids endorsing in contested primary races, but she believes the new 2nd Congressional District seat is in good hands with either 1st District Rep. McKinley or 2nd District Rep. Mooney.

“I am not going to do that right now,” Capito said. “I’ve never been in a primary like this; I think they’re very, very difficult. But I think West Virginia will be served well whoever wins. I wish them both the best of luck.”

McKinley has served the 1st District since 2011 and is a former state lawmaker, former chairman of the West Virginia Republican Party, and a former Republican candidate for governor in 1996. Mooney was elected to the seat held by Capito between 2001 and 2015 when she took office as West Virginia’s newest U.S. Senator. Mooney is also a former Maryland lawmaker and Maryland Republican Party chairman…

To read more: https://www.theintelligencer.net/news/top-headlines/2022/04/capito-staying-out-of-mckinley-mooney-congressional-primary/