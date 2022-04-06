U.S. Senator Capito seeks to limit emergency declarations

By Charles Boothe, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R.W.Va., has led several of her GOP colleagues in introducing legislation to prevent Pres. Joe Biden to declare a national emergency with climate change as the reason.

Capito, who is Ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, said as Americans are hit with the highest gas prices ever, the Biden Administration is looking at finding a way to implement its “zealous climate agenda.”

“Instead of addressing this problem head on and promoting policies that encourage American energy independence, President Biden and his administration would rather ignore these problems,” she said. “In the meantime, they are coordinating with extreme environmental groups behind the scenes to lay the groundwork to implement the administration’s zealous climate agenda by declaring a ‘national climate emergency.’ Our legislation would ensure the president cannot use made-up powers to circumvent Congress and govern by executive overreach.”

Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., said in the announcement of the legislation, “leftists” are putting pressure on the President for a national emergency…

