U.S. Senator Capito said support for Ukraine remains strong￼

By Charles Boothe, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., said even with a prolonged war in Ukraine, support for that country remains strong.

Capito said during a virtual press briefing from her Washington office Thursday the Senate passed the $40 billion military and humanitarian aid package for Ukraine, which she supported.

The war in Ukraine may continue, she said, but as of right now, support from the West has not waned and she does not anticipate it will.

The bipartisan bill passed 86 to 11, providing a combined $20.1 billion in military aid that will transfer advanced weapons systems, including the Patriot antiaircraft missiles and long-range artillery.

About $8 billion in general economic support for Ukraine is included along with almost $5 billion in global food aid tin response to a potential food shortage caused by the collapse of Ukraine’s agricultural economy…

To read more: https://www.bdtonline.com/news/capito-said-support-for-ukraine-remains-strong/article_801a9126-d7c9-11ec-a26c-4746ec65a1cd.html