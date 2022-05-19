U.S. Senator Capito, Republican leaders hold press conference on gas prices; AAA spokesperson offers perspective

By David Beard, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — As gas prices hit a record high for the ninth day in a row Wednesday, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito joined with other Senate Republican leaders to call on President Biden to take action and alter his domestic energy policy.

Capito said. “What people want to hear is, ‘I get it.’ … People want someone to take responsibility.”

A spokesperson with AAA, however, said the cost at the pumps is “being driven entirely by the price of oil” and not by anything the Biden administration has done.

“We drive everywhere,” Capito said during the press conference at the U.S. Capitol. “We are rural America where cars are the only way to get to the places you need to be.”

The average price for regular gas in West Virginia was $4.38 a gallon Wednesday ($4.42 in Monongalia County) and $4.56 nationally, according to AAA…

