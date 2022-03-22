U.S. Senator Capito reports back from European trip

By Steven Allen Adams, The Intelligencer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito on Monday said a weekend fact-finding trip to Germany and Poland helped give her and fellow lawmakers a better perspective of the needs as both of those countries assist Ukraine as it resists invasion by Russia.

Capito, R-W.Va., and other U.S. senators held a press conference Monday afternoon on Capitol Hill to brief the press on their overseas trip. Capito was part of a bipartisan group of senators who left for Germany and Poland Thursday night, spending Friday in Germany and Saturday in Poland.

“When you move and you travel and you see this firsthand, you realize the urgency of now,” Capito said. “This is occurring in Europe’s … front yard. You understand the challenges of the Ukrainian people, the Ukrainian military, the Polish people. My goodness, I think all of us have such admiration for what the Poles are doing.”

The group met with officials with U.S. Africa Command, one of 11 Department of Defense’s unified combatant commands headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany. They also met with the local U.S. ambassador and German foreign secretary…

