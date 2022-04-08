U.S. Senator Capito predicts ‘catastrophe’ at southern border

By Jess Mancini, The Intelligencer

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — The repeal of a public health directive allowing the immediate expulsion of those who illegally cross into the United States could turn a crisis into a catastrophe, U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito said Thursday.

Border agents may have to contend with 18,000 illegal immigrants a day, the estimate from the Department of Homeland Security, taking their attention away from the flow of illegal narcotics such as cocaine and fentanyl into the country, Capito, R-W.Va., said.

“This will move from a crisis that we have now to a catastrophe at our southern border,” Capito said.

Title 42 was imposed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020 and allowed border officials to turn back migrants without first the process for asylum. The repeal announced Friday takes effect May 23 and opponents believe it will lead to a surge of immigrants…

