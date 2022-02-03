U.S. Senator Capito once again demands Biden take action on border crisis￼

By Charles Boothe, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., has once again blasted the Biden Administration’s inaction on handling the worsening crisis at the southwest border, sending a message for the President to “do something.”

Capito joined other GOP colleagues Wednesday in a press conference to ask for action and highlight the “devastating consequences and costs of the ongoing crisis at the southwest border, and to urge President Joe Biden to finally act to secure the border.”

Capito said the last year has seen about 2 million illegal border crossings, an “all-time record,” with December 2021 seeing a 242 percent increase compared to December 2020.

The cost to manage the crisis is “staggering,” she said, not only in money but also in the impact of illegal drugs, especially the deadly fentanyl, crossing the border to be spread around the country…

To read more: https://www.bdtonline.com/news/sen-capito-once-again-demands-biden-take-action-on-border-crisis/article_07bb06ae-8475-11ec-8d3e-cba91cbb6dec.html