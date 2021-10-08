U.S. Senator Capito offers West Virginia press updates on Senate action

By David Beard, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Sen, Shelly Moore Capito met with members of the West Virginia press Thursday afternoon to talk about current Senate action.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., reached a deal Thursday with Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., to vote on a limited debt ceiling extension. Capito said the deal doesn’t open the door for Democrats to pass their $3.5 trillion social infrastructure bill – called Build Back Better. It involves about $400 billion – nothing close to what the Democrats want.

All the debt ceiling deal does, she said, is keep the government operating past Oct. 18 to the next deadline, Dec. 3.

The deal, according to The Hill, will allow up to four hours of debate on the debt ceiling extension, followed by a key procedural vote – called cloture – to end debate on the bill, which will require 60 votes. Capito said she would vote for that.

Capito expressed frustration that the $1.2 trillion bipartisan traditional infrastructure bill is being held hostage in the House, where liberal and progressive Democrats want the $3.5 trillion bill also passed…

