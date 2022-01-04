U.S. Senator Capito, congressional Republicans ready arguments in COVID business vaccine mandate case

By Steven Allen Adams, The Journal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — With arguments slated for next week before the U.S. Supreme Court, U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and other Republican members of Congress have added their voices in opposition of COVID-19 vaccine mandates for large businesses.

Capito was one of 46 members of the U.S. Senate and 136 members of the U.S. House of Representatives – including 1st District Congressman David McKinley, 2nd District Congressman Alex Mooney and 3rd District Congresswoman Carol Miller – who filed an amicus brief with the Supreme Court in the case of National Federation of Independent Businesses v. Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments Friday for COVID-19 vaccine mandates for businesses with more than 100 employees and for health care workers. OSHA released rules in November requiring companies with more than 100 employees to either get their employees vaccinated against COVID-19 or implement a weekly testing regimen for employees who choose to remain unvaccinated.

Companies had until today to implement the policy, but a federal court granted an injunction to block the rule Nov. 6. A three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Court of Appeals lifted the injunction in a 2-1 decision last month…

