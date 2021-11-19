U.S. Senator Capito comments on infrastructure bill, drug overdose deaths, during talk with West Virginia press

By David Beard, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., Zoomed with members of the West Virginia press Thursday and much of the conversation focused on the passage and signing of the bipartisan infrastructure – BIF – bill.

“In my view, this is a major win for the country,” she said. She’d play a lead role in the shaping the surface transportation and drinking water provisions of the bill and doesn’t like that it’s been politicized.

She ticked off the $6 billion worth of benefits that the bill will bring to West Virginia across five years: $3 billion for roads and highways, $500 million for bridges, $40 million for airports, $600 million for broadband and $475 million for water and sewer among them. “All these things are great and they’re good for our country,” she said.

Regarding the other so-called infrastructure bill, Build Back Better, that is working its way toward a vote in the House, she said, “People are so confused.” She continues to call it a “reckless spending and tax bill.”

