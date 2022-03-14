U.S. Senator Capito announces $3 million for John Nash gas line￼

By Charles Boothe, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A $3 million grant to install a gas line on John Nash Boulevard in Bluefield has “finally crossed the finish line.”

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., who championed the grant, said it is part of a $241 million congressionally directed spending in West Virginia through the Fiscal Year 2022 appropriations omnibus package.

Bluefield State and Concord University will also receive funding.

“I am thrilled to see this money heading directly to West Virginia,” Capito said in the Thursday night announcement. “I respect this new process, and worked with the Appropriations Committee to ensure transparency and accountability in my requests on behalf of West Virginians. This funding is heading to schools, universities, hospitals, and towns to improve broadband, spur economic development, expand infrastructure—especially water and wastewater infrastructure—and keep our communities safe. Although the appropriations process has taken longer than usual this year, we finally crossed the finish line with today’s passage. Now that the omnibus package has passed, I look forward to the president signing this into law and seeing firsthand the benefits these funds will have in West Virginians’ day-to-day lives.” …

