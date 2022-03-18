U.S. Senator Capito among Senators headed to Poland

By Steven Allen Adams, The Intelligencer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito said Thursday that she was joining congressional colleagues for a trip to Poland and Germany to gain a better understanding of the unfolding refugee crisis as the Russian invasion of Ukraine enters its fourth week.

Capito, R-W.Va., announced the trip to members of the West Virginia press Thursday during a virtual briefing from Capitol Hill.

“I will be leaving later this afternoon to go on a congressional delegation trip to Poland and Germany to see first-hand and talk to NATO officials and all talk to our military,” Capito said. “We’ll also talk about the humanitarian efforts with more than two million people leaving (Ukraine). I’m looking forward to that.”

Capito will be part of a bipartisan group of 10 U.S. Senators making the trip. Other senators attending include: Joni Ernst, R-Iowa; Susan Collins, R-Maine; John Cornyn, R-Texas; Steve Daines, R-Mont.; Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y.; Angus King, I-Maine; Roger Marshall, R-Kan.; Jerry Moran, R-Kan.; and Jacky Rosen, D-Nev…

