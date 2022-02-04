U.S. Senator Capito: All broadband efforts will be coordinated￼

By Charles Boothe, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

WASHINGTON, D.C. — With hundreds of millions of dollars earmarked for broadband expansion in West Virginia, all efforts are being coordinated into a master plan.

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., said during a virtual press briefing Thursday, Gov. Jim Justice last fall announced a $1 billion broadband plan and “a lot of this is federal dollars.”

More money will also come from the infrastructure package, she said, so the numbers are huge.

“This will be coordinated,” she said. “This will not be one of those things where everybody is doing everything and nothing gets done. I know it feels that way sometimes.”

Capito said Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo is on top of what is happening…

