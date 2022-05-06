U.S. Representatives McKinley, Mooney face off for first time in radio discussion

By Steven Allen Adams, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Reps. David McKinley and Alex Mooney held their first and likely only face-to-face event Thursday, discussing their differences and trading barbs as they try to convince voters to keep one of them in Congress in next week’s Republican primary for the new 2nd Congressional District.

McKinley and Mooney appeared in person together Thursday morning during the second hour of WV MetroNews Talkline with host Hoppy Kercheval. The event was labeled an informal joint appearance instead of a traditional debate, with Kercheval asking each candidate individual questions and neither candidate responding directly to each other.

Questions focused on many of the issues both candidates have used to attack each other since last November after McKinley and Mooney announced their intentions to seek election to the new northern 2nd District, created after the U.S. Census numbers caused West Virginia to drop from three to two congressional districts. The Legislature combined much of McKinley’s 1st District and Mooney’s 2nd District into the new 2nd District last October, forcing both incumbents into a party primary…

