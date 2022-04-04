U.S. Representative Mooney makes cases to new voters in 2nd District primary

By Steven Allen Adams, The Inter-Mountain

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Since first being elected to the seat held by current U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito in 2014, 2nd District Rep. Alex Mooney has held a safe seat.

But with redistricting combining two districts into one, Mooney is making his case to a new set of voters.

Mooney, R-W.Va., faces 1st District Rep. David McKinley, R-W.Va., in the May 10 Republican primary for the new 2nd Congressional District which combines much of McKinley’s district with Mooney’s district.

The match-up is one of five congressional races where an incumbent faces another incumbent. Mooney wants Republican and primary voters to compare his record with McKinley’s and make the right choice.

“I’ve been in Congress representing West Virginia for eight years,” Mooney said. “Look at my voting record. Look at my actions as a congressman from West Virginia. Compare those actions to the other congressman from West Virginia, and make a choice based on that.” …

