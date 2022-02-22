U.S. Representative McKinley visits Middletown Commons and Marion Neighborhood Hospital￼

By Savanna Shriver, Times West Virginian

WHITE HALL, W.Va. — U.S. Representative David McKinley, R-1, swears he’s visited Marion County 220 times.

On Friday he marked the milestone by meeting with business leaders and local officials to tour the Middletown Commons and Mon Health Marion Neighborhood Hospital.

McKinley said he discussed infrastructure, what the costs of inflation are and its long term impact with various business owners in the Middletown Commons. He noted how impressive the construction process has been and admired the many business owners for their entrepreneurial spirit.

“The Middletown Commons absolutely exemplifies economic development in West Virginia. I think it shows how it can be done. It can be a model and this hospital, I think, is a classic example of how we can provide healthcare in West Virginia,” McKinley said…

To read more: https://www.timeswv.com/news/local_news/rep-mckinley-visits-middletown-commons-and-marion-neighborhood-hospital/article_afb99b78-911c-11ec-ae7c-dfa0a3ec0590.html