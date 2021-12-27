U.S. Representative McKinley speaks out on West Virginia Representative Mooney attacks

By Joselyn King, The Intelligencer

WHEELING, W.Va. — U.S. Rep. David B. McKinley says his support of the federal infrastructure bill passed by Congress was “the right thing to do for West Virginia,” even if he is being called out for it by an expected opponent in the Republican primary next year.

McKinley — who represents West Virginia’s current 1st U.S. House District — had words to say in his own defense against attacks being lodged against him by Rep. Alex Mooney — the Eastern Panhandle Republican who presently represents West Virginia current 2nd U.S. House District.

Following redistricting this year, both McKinley and Mooney have announced they will seek the Republican nomination to represent a newly created 2nd House District seat that includes northern West Virginia counties, as well as those in the Eastern Panhandle.

Mooney has launched a series of salvos over different mediums attacking McKinley as one of 13 Republicans in the House who voted last month in favor of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act…

To read more: https://www.theintelligencer.net/news/top-headlines/2021/12/mckinley-speaks-out-on-mooney-attacks/