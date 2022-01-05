U.S. Representative McKinley meets with veterans groups to discuss healthcare

By Brett Dunlap, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — A congressman from West Virginia wants a bill he can vote on that will help veterans get the healthcare for which they are entitled.

Rep. David McKinley, R-W.Va., was in Parkersburg Tuesday talking with veterans and representatives from veteran organizations at the Veterans of Foreign Wars on Garfield Ave.

”These are some of the most important people in the country,” McKinley said. ”These are the people who guard the wall for us.

”The VA has a very convoluted system about processing claims.”

Many of those in attendance talked about the continuing challenges of going through the processes to get healthcare claims handled through the Veterans Administration…

