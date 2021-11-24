U.S. Representative McKinley looks past partisan political drama

By Eric Ayres, The Intelligencer

WHEELING, W.Va. — U.S. Congressman David McKinley highlighted the many blessings for which West Virginians should be thankful, adding that he has no doubt his controversial vote in support of the bipartisan infrastructure bill was the right thing to do.

“Over 11 years of being in Congress — being your representative, I’ve never had the chance to vote on an infrastructure bill,” McKinley, R-W.Va., told members of the Wheeling Rotary Club on Tuesday. “We never had a chance to vote. Finally this year, coming from the Senate — a bipartisan bill — written by people I trust.”

McKinley, a Wheeling native, commended Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., for their role in moving the legislation forward. When the bill came to the House, McKinley was one of 13 Republicans who voted to support it and tip the scales toward its passage.

The 13 congresspeople have since taken heat from other GOP lawmakers, constituents and even former President Donald Trump, who described the bill as a “terrible Democrat socialist infrastructure plan.” …

To read more: https://www.theintelligencer.net/news/top-headlines/2021/11/rep-mckinley-looks-past-partisan-political-drama/