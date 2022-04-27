U.S. Representative McKinley fields questions at town hall meeting￼

By Toni Milbourne, The Journal

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. — A town hall meeting Monday evening, hosted by the Bonnie and Bill Stubbblefield Institute for Civil Political Communications, had voters seeking answers to their questions from 1st District Congressman David McKinley, R-W.Va.

The meeting, moderated by Marsha Chwalik, news director and host of “Panhandle Live!” on WEPM radio, allowed attendees to submit written questions that were read aloud and then responded to by McKinley. Prior to the question-and-answer session, McKinley shared a bit of his background as an engineer, adding that he left that career to go into Congress.

“Tonight, I’m speaking to potential constituents,” McKinley said as he relayed that he has been voted the 34th most effective congressman currently in office…

To read more: https://www.journal-news.net/journal-news/mckinley-fields-questions-at-town-hall-meeting/article_a37ffafc-3e9b-5ed5-baba-21b2bdcbd8ae.html