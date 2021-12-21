U.S. Representative McKinley discusses support for infrastructure bill

By Brett Dunlap, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — U.S. Rep. David McKinley supported the recent infrastructure bill that was passed in Congress, but he opposes the Build Back Better legislation which failed to get the support of U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, effectively killing the bill.

There is a difference between the two pieces of legislation and people are confusing the two and putting them together when they are discussed, said McKinley, West Virginia’s Republican Representative for the state’s First District.

“There is so much misinformation about that,” he said. “I have been exhausting myself to separate (these two bills).”

He has talked with people who have mixed up things in the two pieces of legislation and have criticized him for voting for it. He was in town Monday to talk to local officials about that and what they can expect…

To read more: https://www.newsandsentinel.com/news/local-news/2021/12/mckinley-discusses-support-for-infrastructure-bill/