U.S. Representative David McKinley wants to revive National Coal Council

By Joselyn King, The Intelligencer

WHEELING, W.Va. — The committee that advises Washington on coal-related matters technically no longer exists.

According to information provided by the office of U.S. Rep. David B. McKinley, R-W.Va., the Biden Administration — through the U.S. Department of Energy — permitted the National Coal Council’s charter to lapse in November.

The NCC provides advice and guidance on a continuing basis as requested by the Secretary of Energy on the general policy matters relating to coal.

McKinley said he and others will work to see the committee is reinstated.

The DOE has proposed a major overhaul to the charter, which includes gutting the NCC’s membership and refocusing its mission away from coal industry innovation, according to McKinley…

To read more: https://www.theintelligencer.net/news/top-headlines/2022/01/rep-david-mckinley-wants-to-revive-national-coal-council/