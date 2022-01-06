U.S. Representative David McKinley talks Build Back Better, infrastructure, opioids and more during Morgantown visit

By David Beard, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Rep. David McKinley, R-1st District, paid a visit to town Wednesday and took some time to talk with The Dominion Post about Build Back Better, his vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill and some legislation he’s working on.

McKinley voted against Build Back Better in the U.S. House and he’s unsure of what the Senate will do with it after his West Virginia colleague Sen. Joe Manchin put the brakes on it. It may come back in pieces, he said. If it returns with the social spending measures stripped out, House progressives will kill it.

McKinley agrees with the view previously expressed by Manchin and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito that the bill’s $1.75 trillion price tag was kept artificially low by not projecting program costs across its full 10-year span. The Congressional Budget Office put the true cost at $4.9 trillion.

One of the measures the bill’s supporters underestimated, he said, was the expanded Child Tax Credit. The bill extended the expanded credit for just a year, but entitlements like this tend not to disappear…

