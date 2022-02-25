U. S. Representative Carol Miller tours Nucor site in Mason County, W.Va.

By Fred Pace, The Herald-Dispatch

APPLE GROVE, W.Va. — U.S. Rep. Carol Miller visited the site of a planned steel mill in Mason County on Thursday afternoon, along with officials from the Mason County Economic Development Authority.

“We have the potential of at least 800 to 1,000 jobs right here in this beautiful part of our state,” said Miller, a Republican who represents West Virginia’s 3rd Congressional District.

Miller was speaking about Nucor Corp., which announced plans to build a new sheet steel mill on a 1,300-acre site at Apple Grove, along W.Va. 2 and the Ohio River about 28 miles north of downtown Huntington.

“I am just so proud of the hard work on a local, state and federal level that turned this proposed economic development into a reality,” Miller said…

