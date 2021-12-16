U.S. Representative Carol Miller hears about local concerns

By Greg Jordan, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

PRINCETON, W.Va. — One of the region’s Congressional representatives visited Mercer County and met with local leaders Wednesday to see what’s being done for economic development and learn how she can help accomplish more.

U.S. Rep. Carol D. Miller, R-W.Va., spent part of Wednesday morning touring Mercer Street and seeing work fostered by the Princeton Renaissance Project, which has been working for several years to revitalize the downtown district. After visiting local stores and seeing the renovations underway at the Renaissance Theater, Miller attended a roundtable discussion at Princeton City Hall to learn more about local needs.

Mayor David Graham of Princeton welcome Miller to the Mercer County Economic Development roundtable. Miller thanked the officials from Princeton and the City of Bluefield as well as local delegates and representatives of local schools and colleges. Miller updated the guests about work in Congress, then spoke about the work she’s seeing in southern West Virginia.

Miller said that she was seeing “a can-do” spirit in both Princeton and Bluefield, and that they had “sweat equity” in the work they are doing. and she said that she wants to help address the region’s needs and problems…

