U.S. Congressman David McKinley visits Martinsburg, W.Va., discusses opioid crisis

By Emily Keefer, The Journal

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — David McKinley, U.S. representative for West Virginia’s 1st District since 2011, visited Martinsburg last week to meet with local officials and discuss his plans for the Eastern Panhandle as the new redistricting plans have been established, setting up a race with Congressman Alex Mooney in the future.

Mooney, the U.S Representative for West Virginia’s 2nd District since 2015, and McKinley have announced reelection plans for 2022. Since West Virginia is losing one of its three congressional districts because of a continued drop in population, the map had to be redrawn as part of the redistricting process.

The new map divides the state into two districts, with the first district in the south and the second in the north.

Since McKinley is from Ohio County, and Mooney is from Jefferson County, both congressmen are in the same district after the redrawing. The two will run against each other in a primary race in 2022.

During McKinley’s visit to Martinsburg, he discussed with local officials his view on the importance of proper distribution of funding, infrastructure and energy, as well as focused heavily on the opioid crisis in the state…

