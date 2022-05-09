Tourism Summit provides chance to learn as local industry gears up for busy summer in West Virginia￼

By Jessica Wilt, The Journal

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. — The weather hasn’t even fully warmed up yet, and Jefferson County is already seeing signs of the summer months as it continues to be a tourist destination.

Visitors are already being seen flocking to the local trails and towns, and local businesses, like the Bavarian Inn, are already booking for the warmer months. The Bavarian has plenty of rooms and events booked already for this summer.

“I see some of our merchants and talk to the restaurants in Harpers Ferry, and they’re doing so well already. It’s amazing,” Jefferson County Visitors and Convention Bureau CEO Annette Gavin Bates said, adding she anticipates record-breaking numbers this year.

She and others in the industry have gotten a jump on things in terms of marketing — including a mini-guide insert in The Washington Post by the JCCVB recently — and those in the field are also taking the time to learn from each other with the return of the Tourism Summit, which is scheduled for May 18…

To read more: https://www.journal-news.net/journal-news/tourism-summit-provides-chance-to-learn-as-local-industry-gears-up-for-busy-summer/article_f3ba9ba1-2ed2-57ce-bdf0-b2489cd52c87.html