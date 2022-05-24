TMC Technologies’ Steve Yokum, Paul Amoroso named NASA’s IV&V Program’s ‘Engineer of the Year’

WV Press Release Sharing

PLEASANT VALLEY, WVa. – TMC Technologies of West Virginia (TMC), a leading-edge technology company, is proud to announce Steve Yokum and Paul Amoroso have been named NASA’s Independent Verification and Validation (IV&V) Program 2021 “Engineer of the Year” for their work in support of the agency’s upcoming NASA Artemis missions to the Moon.

“Mr. Paul Amoroso and Mr. Steve Yokum have done outstanding engineering work on the Artemis Program and worked hand-in-hand in recent years to advance the Program’s technical capabilities,” NASA IV&V Program Director Wesley Deadrick wrote in the award recognition letter given to each of the recipients. “Mr. Amoroso and Mr. Yokum have worked together to identify potential mission risks and designed and implemented solutions to buy down risks. In these leadership capacities, both Mr. Amoroso and Mr. Yokum continue to lead as they contribute to end-to-end mission assurance.”

Paul Amoroso

Both Yokum and Amoroso helped the development and the ongoing testing of the Advanced Risk Reduction Integrated Software Test & Operations Tri-Program Lightweight Environment (ARRISTOTLE) at the NASA IV&V Program’s Jon McBride Software Testing and Research (JSTAR) Laboratory. ARRISTOTLE is the space agency’s first integrated simulation software bringing together the NASA Space Launch System (SLS), the Orion Multi-Purpose Crew Vehicle, and the Kennedy Space Center’s Ground Launch Software into one system.

TMC President and CEO Wade Linger said both Yokum and Amoroso’s effort on ARRISTOTLE is one of many game-changing innovations developed first by the TMC NASA IV&V JSTAR team.

“The ARRISTOTLE simulation software Steve (Yokum) and Paul (Amoroso) are developing will help ensure the safety and success of the NASA Artemis mission to the moon,” Linger said. “We’re proud of their outstanding effort and its recognition.”

Senior Systems Engineer Yokum has been working for TMC for eight years, admittedly, was humbled to receive such a prestigious award.

Steve Yokum

“Considering the top-notch people it has gone to in the past, it’s a pretty big honor,” Yokum said, referring to other recipients, including TMC Chief Scientist Scott Zemerick, who received the prestigious award in 2019.

Co-Engineer of the Year recipient Senior Systems Engineer and Subject Matter Expert Amoroso shared a similar response.

“It (“engineer of the year” award) was a happy surprise and very much appreciated,” Amoroso said.

For more information, don’t hesitate to contact John Dahlia at TMC Technologies of West Virginia by phone at (681) 404-1225 or by email at [email protected].

About TMC Technologie (TMC)

TMC drives innovation by challenging tradition. Even as a leading-edge technology small business, TMC consistently delivers high-quality, mission-critical solutions on time and within budget. Our services and expertise support agile software development practices, systems engineering, cross-domain data dissemination, information assurance, cybersecurity, spaceflight modeling/simulation, and other relevant competencies. We are proud of our stellar reputation among our customers and industry partners in the National Security, Defense, Cybersecurity, Space, and other Federal Civilian sectors.

TMC holds the following prime contract vehicles: GSA Schedule 70 (IT Services) GS-35F-0359P; Navy Seaport-NxG; FBI IT Supplies and Support Services (ITSSS); and NASA IV&V Systems and Software Engineering Tools (SET2).

TMC maintains its main office in Fairmont, West Virginia, as well as a branch office in King George, Virginia

TMC is a Certified HUBZone Small Business and has earned an ISO 9001:2015 certification for quality management.

About the Katherine Johnson Independent Verification and Validation (IV&V) Facility

The Katherine Johnson IV&V Facility, home of NASA’s IV&V Program, located in the heart of West Virginia’s technology sector in Fairmont, West Virginia, was established in 1993 as a direct result of recommendations made by the National Research Council (NRC) and the Report of the Presidential Commission on the Space Shuttle Challenger Accident. Since its inception, the IV&V Program has contributed to the safety and success of NASA’s highest-profile missions by assuring the software on those missions performs correctly. The IV&V Program falls administratively under NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center (GSFC), located in Greenbelt, Maryland, and operates under functional guidance from the Office of Safety and Mission Assurance (OSMA).

About ARRISTOTLE

The Advanced Risk Reduction Integrated Software Test & Operations Tri-Program Lightweight Environment (ARRISTOTLE) is NASA’s first integrated simulation software bringing together three critical components of the NASA Artemis crewed and uncrewed missions to the Moon. ARRISTOTLE integrates the NASA Space Launch System (SLS), the Orion Multi-Purpose Crew Vehicle, and the Kennedy Space Center’s Ground Launch Software. ARRISTOTLE is the only all-software, complete simulation of the ARTEMIS mission to be executed on a laptop computer giving NASA the ability to deploy many simulations for a minimal cost.