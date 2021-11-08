Tips for how to make cold-weather shelters for neighborhood cats in West Virginia

By Jeniffer Graham, The Dominion Post

KINGWOOD, W.Va. — Winter is fast approaching and temperatures will soon dip below freezing. Now is the time to consider making shelters for the community cats in your neighborhood.

Alex Evans, director of the spay and neuter program for the Preston County Humane Society, said making a shelter is not a difficult job. She said Styrofoam bins or totes covering a Styrofoam bin are two of the methods that can be used. When making a Styrofoam shelter the lid should be the floor.

“Keep in mind a smaller interior means less heat is required to keep the cats warm,” she said. “Two smaller shelters are better than a large one. One or two cats can heat a smaller space but not a large one.”

Evans said the entrance to the shelter should face a wall so only cats can get in and out. She said the shelters and feeding area should be out of sight, no matter how friendly the area appears.

“If there are dogs in the area that are a threat, place your shelter behind a fence or some other place the dogs can’t get into,” she said.

Evans said shelters should be placed on 2-by-4s or other material to raise them off the ground. She said placing straw underneath the shelter once it’s raised makes it easier for the cats to warm the inside of the shelter with their body heat…

To read more: https://www.dominionpost.com/2021/11/07/tips-for-how-to-make-cold-weather-shelters-for-neighborhood-cats/