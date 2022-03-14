The West Virginia education bills that did, didn’t pass this session

By Ryan Quinn, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Legislature’s annual regular legislative session ended Saturday night.

Lawmakers considered multiple education bills this year, and only the stroke of midnight revealed which ones had passed or failed. Here’s what happened to some the Gazette-Mail had been following:

Passed, awaiting governor’s approval or veto

Senate Bill 246: Water bottle filling stations — This would require water bottle filling stations in every new public school.

Schools would have to have at least one filling station per 200 occupants, one per floor, one per wing, one per food service area and “one near gymnasiums and outdoor learning and activity areas, including playgrounds and athletic facilities.” …

