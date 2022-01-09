Teacher aides to pay increases, House Education Vice Chair talks priorities for West Virginia legislative session

WV Press Legislative Lookahead Coverage

By Liz McCormick, West Virginia Public Broadcasting

CHARLESTON, W.VA. — During the West Virginia Press Association’s Legislative Lookahead on Friday, Vice Chair of House Education Joe Statler, R-Monongalia, outlined a few of the education priorities that will be addressed during the 2022 West Virginia Legislative session.

Statler said a top goal will be to ensure first and second grade classrooms that have more than 12 students be required to have a teacher aide or assistant to help in class. He said students do better in smaller class sizes, but when that can’t be achieved, more help is necessary.

“This piece of legislation, I believe, will be tremendously productive in this state as it allows more one-on-one [interactions] with the students,” Statler said.

The legislation would affect about 1,800 classrooms in West Virginia and cost about $68 million, according to Statler. There is a challenge of finding people to fill these new positions, but Statler remains hopeful. …

Read more:

https://www.wvpublic.org/section/education/2022-01-07/teacher-aides-to-pay-increases-house-education-vice-chair-talks-priorities-for-legislative-session