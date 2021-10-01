Susan Glasby and Cory Bruzda of Huntington finish on top as 2021 West Virginia Mixed Championship wraps up at Pipestem State Park

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — 2021 West Virginia Mixed Championship Wraps Up at Pipestem State Park



On a foggy morning at Pipestem State Park, Susan Glasby and Cory Bruzda, of Huntington, started the day two strokes behind Round One leaders Ben Palmer and Cathleen Wong.

Through the front nine Four-Ball competition, Glasby and Bruzda narrowed the gap and were all tied with Palmer and Wong.



“It’s exciting!” said Glasby. “It’s great to get a win, and we played really well as a team today. I like this format!” Glasby got off to a hot start this morning in Four-Ball play, birdieing five of the first six holes. The twosome finished with a 36-hole stroke total of 127.

Ben Palmer and Cathleen Wong

“We’ve been very happy with the course conditions and hope all players at this event had a great time,” said Director of Golf Steve Robertson.

The format was four-ball on the front nine and scramble on the back

nine.



Other top finishers among the 15 teams were:



Championship Flight:

• 1st Place Susan Glasby & Cory Bruzda of Huntington (36-hole stroke total of 127)

• 2nd Place Cathleen Wong & Ben Palmer of Parkersburg (36-hole stroke total of 128)



1st Flight:

• 1st Matt Moore & Cimmie Shahan of Morgantown (36-hole stroke total of 140)

• 2nd Bart & Kellie Willis of Logan (36-hole stroke total of 141)



2nd Flight:

• 1st Place Brent & Megan Barber of Hurricane (36-hole stroke total of 155)

• 2nd Place Stan & Teresa Skiles of Parkersburg (36-hole stroke total of 158)



The Mixed Championship concludes the 2021 Championship season for the WVGA. 16 State Championships, four USGA Qualifiers, over 50 one-day competitions and over 7,000 rounds of competitive golf have been played across the state since April 1st for men, women, junior and senior golfers of all skill levels.

“It’s been a great Championship Season for the WVGA, said WVGA Executive Director Brad Ullman. “It’s been exciting to see golf thrive as more golfers returned to the game in 2021. A special thank you goes to over 1,000 of our competitive golfers who participated this season, as well as to our WVGA Member Clubs for their willingness to support the growth and development of golf in our state.”

You can see complete scoring results here.



For more information please visit wvga.org.



About the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA): Founded in 1913, the West Virginia Golf Association is dedicated to promoting and preserving the game of golf in West Virginia. We encourage people of all ages to pursue and benefit from the opportunities for

competition, camaraderie and health offered by the sport of golf. We introduce elementary school children to golf and safety, core values and healthy habits through the First Tee of West Virginia and develop young players through our Callaway Junior Rookie

League and Callaway Junior Tour events for boys and girls under 18. We host one-day events and tournaments throughout the season for men, women, juniors and seniors. Our membership consists of 85 Member Clubs and over 11,000 individual golfers

throughout the state of West Virginia. In addition, we serve as a central source of information for our Member Clubs and generally represent the United States Golf Association (USGA) through administering the USGA Handicap System and Course/Slope Rating

System, conducting qualifying rounds and overseeing amateur status matters. It is also our privilege to protect and share the rich history of golf in West Virginia through the West Virginia Golf Hall of Fame.