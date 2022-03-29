Survey: West Virginians Support National Park Funding

By Steven Allen Adams, The Intelligencer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – With the state having its first national park for more than a year, a majority of West Virginians support continued funding and improvements for the National Parks Service and the country’s system of outdoor recreation and conservation.

According to the results of a survey released Monday by the National Parks Conservation Association, 85% of respondents said national parks are helping the economy. Across party lines, 84% of Republicans and independents and 88% of Democrats believe national parks help the economy.

“From the thundering waterfalls at New River Gorge to the breathtaking panoramic views at Harpers Ferry, our West Virginia national parks are worth fighting for,” said Samantha Nygaard, West Virginia program manager for the National Parks Conservation Association, in a statement Monday. “This polling makes it clear that West Virginians of all political stripes want their elected officials to do just that.” …

