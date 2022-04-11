By Josiah Cork, WV News

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — President Joe Biden recently extended the student loan repayment pause through Aug. 31.

This extension comes just after the two-year mark since student loan payments were first paused in March of 2020, and the pause has been continually extended since then.

Along with other measures, this is simply another one the government has undertaken to stimulate the economy, experts say.

“The way I interpret it is, it’s just another form of government stimulus on the economy. The government has several different ways in which it can kind of stimulate the economy during a downturn,” said John Deskins, director of the Bureau of Business and Economic Research and associate professor of economics at West Virginia University…

To read more: https://www.wvnews.com/theet/news/student-loan-repayment-hold-leaves-more-money-in-west-virginian-consumers-pockets-but-puzzles-economists/article_170cf7a6-b76b-11ec-8bb8-e3e88b3d4ccf.html