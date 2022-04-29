State’s four legislative leaders join coalition to bring hydrogen hub to West Virginia

By David Beard, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia’s four legislative leaders joined the West Virginia Hydrogen Hub Coalition on Thursday, adding their voices to those working to bring a hub to West Virginia.

The U.S. Department of Energy aims to establish four regional hydrogen hubs using Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act money, and one of them will be in Appalachia, the nation’s largest natural gas-producing region. The West Virginia Hydrogen Hub Coalition submitted its official response to DOE’s first step in the process to select winning hydrogen hubs on March 21.

On Thursday, Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito and Rep. David McKinley jointly announced that Senate President Craig Blair, Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin, House Speaker Roger Hanshaw and Minority Leader Doug Skaff joined the coalition…

To read more: https://www.dominionpost.com/2022/04/28/states-four-legislative-leaders-join-coalition-to-bring-hydrogen-hub-to-west-virginia/