State Treasurer’s office returned more than $1.2 million in Unclaimed Property in October

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – State Treasurer Riley Moore this week announced his Office’s Unclaimed Property Division returned more than $1.2 million to individuals, businesses and other organizations during the month of October.

“We had a strong month of claims, returning about $200,000 more than we did in September, and we expect that momentum to increase through the end of the year,” Treasurer Moore said.

The Unclaimed Property Division paid out 2,142 claims during the month of October, returning a total of $1,206,003 to rightful owners.

“This is the people’s money – it belongs to them – and we’re working diligently to return it to them,” Treasurer Moore said. “As always, we encourage everyone to visit www.wvtreasury.com and click on the ‘Search’ button to see if we have any unclaimed property in your name.”

What is Unclaimed Property?

Unclaimed property can include financial accounts or items of value in which the owner has not initiated any activity for one year or longer. Common examples include unpaid life insurance benefits, forgotten bank accounts and unused rebate cards. (While the title includes the word “property,” it does not however include real estate.)

West Virginia’s unclaimed property laws protect the public by ensuring money and property owed to them is returned to them, rather than remaining permanently with financial institutions, business associations, governments and other entities. The Treasurer seeks to reunite the unclaimed property, including uncashed paychecks, stocks, or safe deposit box contents, with its owner.

Nationwide, nearly 33 million people in the United States – one in every 10 – are estimated to have unclaimed property available for them to claim.

How Can I Find Unclaimed Property in My Name?

West Virginians searching for lost financial assets can go to www.wvtreasury.com, then click on the large Unclaimed Property “Search” button to the right of the page under the heading, “Are We Holding Your Money?” In addition to finding property, the www.wvtreasury.com website will also help you track a claim.

A demonstration of how to use the Unclaimed Property search site is available on the Treasury’s YouTube page, at: https://youtu.be/K09yQ7YNKlE.

To search for lost financial assets outside West Virginia, visit www.FindMyFunds.com or www.MissingMoney.com.

