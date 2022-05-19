State, federal leaders meet with goal of updating West Virginia’s flood plan￼

By Courtney Hessler, The Herald-Dispatch

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — As Huntington residents continue flood cleanup from a flash flood earlier this month, a group of officials and experts met in Charleston to discuss the creation of a new flood protection plan.

About 80 officials, including the state’s resiliency office, state elected leaders and national flood experts, are meeting at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center for a two-day West Virginia Flood Symposium, which will result in a new protection plan for the state.

As local communities start being affected at a higher rate, the leaders hope the plan will be implemented and regularly used across the state to help mitigate flooding, which could prevent future deaths and loss of cherished items and homes for families…

