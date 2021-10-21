State broadband map shows 200,000 households are unserved

By Jessica Farrish, The Register-Herald

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Economic Development Office has originated a map of broadband infrastructure which will guide Gov. Jim Justice’s plan of bringing internet service to hundreds of thousands of state residents, state officials explained Wednesday.

Justice’s plan aims to expand broadband service to 200,000 households in the state that currently do not have broadband internet.

“There is nothing that I can see, right now, that’s as important as broadband across the state,” said Justice. “So many people come and are disappointed when they come because we don’t have the capability to even connect ourselves in many, many different areas of our state. …

