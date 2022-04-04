Solar farm planned in West Virginia for mining site straddling Boone, Lincoln county lines

By Phil Perry, Charleston Gazette-Mail

JULIAN, W.Va. — A former coal mining site straddling Boone and Lincoln counties will provide 3,000 acres for what investors and organizers say will be West Virginia’s largest solar farm.

SEVA WV intends to partner with the state and the Boone and Lincoln county economic development authorities on a multi-phase plan for industrial and commercial development, an educational experience and tourism and hospitality venues, a news release said. Officials plan to make a formal announcement Monday.

In the release, Gov. Jim Justice described SEVA Inc. President Devanna Corley and her staff as “relentless.” The project, he said, “will have a dynamic impact in Boone and Lincoln counties and beyond.”

The former mining site has drawn interest from multiple manufacturers in recent years, but there have been no commitments…

