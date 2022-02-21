Several bills advance related to voting rights in West Virginia￼

By Charles Boothe, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Several bills related to voting rights continue to advance in the West Virginia Legislature, including one to protect voters from harassment at polls.

The House of Delegates passed the bill unanimously and it was on its third reading Friday in the Senate.

House Bill 4299 says that “no person may obstruct or interfere with a voter with the intention to delay, hinder, interrupt, harass, or intimidate a voter traveling to or from the polls.”

The bill also establishes penalties for anyone convicted of violating the law.

Penalties include a fine from $100 to $1,000 or up to a year in jail.

However, properly conducted exit polls, as provided by the Secretary of State’s administrative rules and electioneering activities, are allowed…

