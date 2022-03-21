Set in West Virginia, ‘Josephine’s Star’ is a paranormal thriller￼

By Savanna Shriver, Times West Virginian

FAIRMONT, W.Va. —”Josephine’s Star” is the first book of a six book series called “The Spiker’s Instruments.” It is a paranormal murder mystery thriller set in West Virginia.

“I wanted the primary focus to be to make West Virginia look as picturesque, scenic and beautiful,” author William Marcato said. “To actually use real locations with a little bit of license − places that anyone who’s from the area would know and could visit.”

The book features several locations that are based on Marion County staples. For example, the High Level Bridge, Rock Lake and Valley Falls are obvious in the novel. Marcato said that all of the character names were carefully selected, as well. Russell is a character in the book named to honor Russell Yann, who passed away in January 2021 and was the owner of Yann’s Hot Dog Stand.

“I think it’s an honor to be included in a book about West Virginia. The story is very good and I think it was a very nice thing to do,” said Catherine Galambus, Yann’s daughter and owner of Yann’s Hot Dog Stand…

