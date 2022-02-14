Senator Manchin secures waiver: Healthcare workers will have ‘maximum flexibility’ on vaccine mandate￼

By Charles Boothe, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia rural healthcare providers will have “maximum flexibility” regarding a federal vaccine mandate for employees.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., made the announcement Thursday, saying he secured the commitment from Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure.

“Yesterday, I called CMS Administrator Brooks-LaSure to discuss the need for allowing rural healthcare facilities maximum flexibility in meeting the CMS vaccine requirement to ensure healthcare providers in West Virginia can continue providing West Virginians the quality, affordable care they deserve,” Manchin said.

He was referring to the CMS requirement that healthcare providers receiving funding from CMS must require and ensure their staff are fully vaccinated against COVID-19…

