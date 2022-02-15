Senator Capito lauds Toyota investment in West Virginia manufacturing plan￼

By Charles Boothe, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

BUFFALO, W.Va. — Toyota is investing another $73 million in a West Virginia plant to help manufacture components of its electrified vehicles (EVs).

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., made the announcement Friday, praising the investment, which follows a $240 million investment in that Buffalo facility in November 2021.

Capito said the investment will increase hybrid transaxle production capacity to 600,000 units per year.

With the funding, Toyota West Virginia (TMMWV) will also begin assembling an estimated 120,000 rear motor stators per year, a key component in electric motors, she said.

A team of more than 2,000 are now building about 1 million engines and transmissions annually for many of Toyota’s North American-assembled vehicles…

