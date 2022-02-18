Senate and House bills set the stage for carbon sequestration program in West Virginia

By David Beard, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Senate Energy Committee approved a bill Thursday that supporters hope could put West Virginia on the cutting edge of environmentally friendly carbon sequestration technology.

SB 622 sets up the legal and regulatory framework for underground carbon sequestration.

Ben Beakes, speaking for TC Energy, said, “I think this is going to be a model bill for the rest of the country.”

Houston is trying to become the carbon hub of the world, he said. North Dakota has passed a similar bill while Kentucky, Indiana and Louisiana are all looking.

“West Virginia has the best geology to do carbon capture,” he said, and could become a major player in the solution…

