Secretary of State Mac Warner: Ranked-Choice Voting Not Good Fit for West Virginia

By Steven Allen Adams, The Intelligencer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A new white paper presented a new way for voters to select candidates in elections, though the state’s top elections official doesn’t see West Virginia switching any time soon.

Adam Kissel, a senior fellow at the conservative Cardinal Institute for West Virginia Policy, released a white paper Tuesday, titled “Can Ranked-Choice Voting Work? A Conservative Approach.”

Ranked-choice voting allows voters to rank multiple candidates by preference, starting with the voter’s top choice, secondary choice and so on depending on how many candidates are listed for an office.

If the winning candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, that candidate is the winner of the race. If no one receives more than 50%, the candidate with the least number of votes is dropped, with the secondary choice of those voters being added to the tally of the remaining candidates. This goes on until one candidate gets more than 50% of the vote…

