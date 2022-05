CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Press Association’s 2022 Convention is set for Aug. 4-6 in Charleston, W.Va.

The convention will be hosted at the Four Points by Sheraton Charleston, 600 Kanawha Boulevard East Charleston, WV 25301. The hotel is a Marriott property.

The theme for this year’s event is “A Vision for The Future.” Information on registration and the agenda will be out next week.