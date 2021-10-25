Rocket Boy updated: Life as an adult in Hickam’s new book

By Jessica Farrish, The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. _ Theatre West Virginia is welcoming celebrated writer Homer Hickam home on Monday with an evening of storytelling, chat and music.

The author of “Rocket Boys” and “The Coalwood Way” will be at Tamarack to discuss and sign copes of his latest book, “Don’t Blow Yourself Up: The Further True Adventures and Travail of the Rocket Boy of October Sky.”

He will also appear onstage at the Gov. Hulett C. Smith Theatre with actress Rhaynes Thomas, who plays Hickam’s mother, Elsie, in the TWV production of “Rocket Boys: The Musical,” and with Carl Anthony Tramon, who is the star of the TWV summer musical.

The book is a memoir of the years of the Coalwood native’s life from 1960 to 2000, he said Wednesday.

Although he has penned books about his childhood in Appalachia since the release of his 1998 New York Times bestseller “The Rocket Boys,” his latest memoir is the first time Hickam has focused a memoir on his adult life…

To read more: https://www.register-herald.com/news/state_region/rocket-boy-updated-life-as-an-adult-in-hickams-new-book/article_7ceafc14-dcd9-5232-b946-76e710704fca.html