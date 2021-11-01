Robotics designated as school activity in West Virginia

by The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Beginning today, students across the state can select robotics as a recognized co-curricular activity by the West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission.

Students in high schools involved in the WVSSAC are now able to participate in robotics as part of a sanctioned activity. This new classification enables recognition and parity for robotics programs to thousands of students. Official rules will be presented for adoption by secondary principals at the annual Board of Control meeting in March 2022, subject to final approval by the West Virginia Board of Education.

The NASA Independent Verification and Validation Program Education Resource Center has played a large role in championing robotics in West Virginia. The ERC team at the NASA’s Katherine Johnson IV&V Facility in Fairmont, manages The West Virginia Robotics Alliance. The ERC is funded by a grant from NASA and managed by Fairmont State University.

“We hope that recognition from the WVSSAC will increase the number of schools throughout West Virginia participating in competitive robotics,” John Holbrook, of the ERC, said. “Ultimately, our goal is to see robotics teams from every county of West Virginia.” …

To read more: https://www.dominionpost.com/2021/10/31/robotics-designated-as-school-activity-in-w-va/